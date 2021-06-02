LETTER: Democrats work to divide us by race or anything else they can think of

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Everything wrong with this country today can be summed up on the front page of Thursday’s Review-Journal. A short note under “Washington Report” says that Karine Jean-Pierre became the “first openly gay woman to deliver the White House media briefing.” Many women have given White House briefings. What does her sexual orientation have to do with her ability to give the briefing?

The Democrats have, for decades, worked to divide us by race, ethnicity, language, color and any other possible description you can imagine. Then, they tell those people they are victims of the rest of society. There was a time when people came to this country to be Americans — and not hyphenated Americans.

Once we get rid of the tendency drilled into us by the Democratic Party to identify each other by bits and pieces of who we are and to instead identify ourselves as Americans, things will get better. Animosity over perceived slights will decrease as we realize we have much more in common than differences.

In the past, we have been jerked out of our petty attitudes and rallied around the fact that we are, first of all, Americans. Unfortunately, all too often that realization was brought on by a catastrophe. Let’s not wait to find out how bad it has to get before we again understand how great we can be.