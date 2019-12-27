44°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t blame Gov. Steve Sisolak for his ignorance on guns

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
December 26, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I suppose it’s best if journalists are tough in general, especially on politicians. But Victor Joecks’ Sunday column concerning Gov. Steve Sisolak and assault rifles verges on being unfair.

Perhaps the governor was hasty and ambiguous about his statements on firearms during the campaign last year. And if he implied that President Donald Trump, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and the NRA are somehow responsible and complicit in endangering the public, that is clearly outrageous. But if the governor is willing to admit that he doesn’t have the slightest idea what he is talking about, good. It’s a start, and let’s give a little credit where credit is due.

