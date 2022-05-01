LETTER: Fact-checking in news reporting is a very helpful feature

(Getty Images)

In contrast to the Thursday letter from Ellen Shaw, I would like the Review-Journal to know that I not only value, but expect, fact checking in news reporting. Part of the value that justifies my subscription is the analysis and context of the stories being reported.

I completely agree with Ms. Shaw on keeping opinion pieces clearly identified as such in the editorial section. But if the paper prints statements from politicians with no fact checking, it is no different than the mail circulars I receive from candidates. I don’t pay for those, and I would not pay for the newspaper to blindly feed that to me either.