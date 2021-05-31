LETTER: Honoring the lost on Memorial Day

On this Memorial Day, let us remember those we have lost. You may be lost, but you are not forgotten.

Those who have journeyed far to fight in foreign lands know that the soldier’s greatest comfort is to have his friends close at hand. In heat, the battle ceases to be an idea for which we fight or a flag. Rather we fight for the man on our left, and we fight for the man on our right.

When armies are scattered and the empires fall away, all that remains is the memory of those precious moments we spent side by side.