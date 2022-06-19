LETTER: How about some balance on primary election coverage?

Republicans are “right-wingers,” but Democrats are just Democrats.

I suggest you find someone other than Nick Robertson to write “news” articles regarding the election (Thursday’s Review-Journal). His blatantly biased writings belong on the opinion pages.

In Thursday’s paper he repeatedly refers to various Republican candidates as “right wing.” At no point does he identify Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto or Aaron Ford as “left wing” despite the fact that their political leanings are clear. Mr. Robertson uses only UNLV political scientist Ken Miller as a source, despite Mr. Miller’s constant use of “right wing” and avoidance of “left wing” in attacking GOP candidates. Does Mr. Miller not have concerns about left-wingers dominating the Democratic primaries?

How about some balance? Surely Mr. Robertson could have found a source to counter Mr. Miller’s anti-right-wing biases.