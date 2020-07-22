96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Letters

LETTER: If another Nevada shutdown is necessary, so be it

Kirk C. Moll Las Vegas
July 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Sunday column, Victor Joecks writes that Gov. Steve Sisolak should not shut down Nevada again. I agree with the premise, but not the reality.

What Mr. Joecks fails to realize is that, with COVID cases skyrocketing in the state, more and more people are not going to venture out and spend money unless it’s absolutely necessary. This leads to more businesses cutting staff and possibly shutting down, which then leads to more unemployment and desperate situations for local residents. You cannot have a healthy economy unless the pandemic is addressed first.

Gov. Sisolak did the right thing back in March to shut down Nevada. The problem was a lack of federal leadership and support in coordinating the quarantine, testing, tracing and medical equipment during that time in all 50 states. That failure falls squarely on the Trump administration, which continues sit by as more than half the country, including Nevada, is on fire with infections.

The only way to truly revive the economy is to completely flatten the virus and to ask for state and federal assistance in continuing to help vulnerable citizens stay afloat financially until the threat is extremely low and the economy is actually back on its feet. Blindly encouraging business as usual is leading to a vicious circle of infections and the inability to stop the spread, which is leading to tragic deaths and a sense of fear and panic among consumers and businesses alike.

If Nevada needs to shut down again, this time in coordination with an emergency federal mandate for the entire country to do the same, then it should be done.

MOST READ
1
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
2
Lagasse’s Stadium on Las Vegas Strip closed for good
Lagasse’s Stadium on Las Vegas Strip closed for good
3
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
4
California visitor hits $873K jackpot at McCarran Airport
California visitor hits $873K jackpot at McCarran Airport
5
Clark County School District favors online-only option for fall
Clark County School District favors online-only option for fall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Mask protesters aren’t very bright
Sheila Morse Henderson

Wearing a mask helps to prevent you from picking up the virus or from giving it to someone else, if you have it.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks at the Las Vegas Review-Journal i ...
LETTER: Attacking Jara
Paul Bagley Las Vegas

Let the superintendent do his job.