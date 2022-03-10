61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: One missed campaign appearance isn’t a problem for Joe Lombardo

Ron Moers Henderson
March 9, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

After reading the Sunday article, “Campaign Rivals: Lombardo Hides,” I wasn’t surprised when the Democrats took their usual toxic stance against anything Republican — i.e., denigrating Sheriff Joe Lombardo because he didn’t show up for a function. I remember when candidate Joe Biden went into hiding for months during the presidential race.

Conversely, Mr. Lombardo has always been in the public eye, as he ran our highly rated police department. One skipped event should not be the criteria for electing someone or not. Three months of no-shows might be a different story. Look no further than the Biden presidency.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
2
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
3
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
4
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
5
Lawyer shot by FBI agents accused of running $300M Ponzi scheme
Lawyer shot by FBI agents accused of running $300M Ponzi scheme
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mariana Sombil sings a Ukrainian hymn during a protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on th ...
LETTER: We are letting Russia win
Linda Parker Las Vegas

I understand not sending troops to war, especially civil and religious wars, but as Ukraine is being bullied, we are letting Russia win.