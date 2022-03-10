LETTER: One missed campaign appearance isn’t a problem for Joe Lombardo

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

After reading the Sunday article, “Campaign Rivals: Lombardo Hides,” I wasn’t surprised when the Democrats took their usual toxic stance against anything Republican — i.e., denigrating Sheriff Joe Lombardo because he didn’t show up for a function. I remember when candidate Joe Biden went into hiding for months during the presidential race.

Conversely, Mr. Lombardo has always been in the public eye, as he ran our highly rated police department. One skipped event should not be the criteria for electing someone or not. Three months of no-shows might be a different story. Look no further than the Biden presidency.