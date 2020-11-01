64°F
Letters

LETTER: Open Las Vegas senior centers

Shirlee Yunker Las Vegas
October 31, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I was happy to see the recent letter from Sharon Reynolds regarding our closed senior centers in Las Vegas. I love the way some places are just considered too dangerous. There is no reason why we cannot follow healthy behavior in our centers as well as we do in stores, bars, etc.

The centers offer more than socializing for older citizens, I have been taking aerobics and yoga for more than 20 years and credit it for my good health. I realize I should be able to do it on my own, but like most people, I don’t. I need the teacher, fellow participants and having to pay so I have some skin in the game. I need the structure, and I want my center open or be given a good reason as to why not.

Gov. Steve Sisolak says we are crippling our great state and destroying our incredible city to protect the elderly. I have been taking care of myself for 82 years, and I intend to continue to do so. Does anyone else find it ironic that we are protecting the old while aborting the babies?

I did write to the governor, but did not get a response. I really would like to know what the plan is.

