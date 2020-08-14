LETTER: Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and privilege

Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Oprah Winfrey states that whiteness gives a person an advantage no matter what. I wonder if she believes this is true for Barack Obama.

Was it his white mother who gave him the advantages and success in his life and not hard work? Or was it the whiteness of his maternal grandparents who raised him? Do we discount all of Mr. Obama’s hard work in life and just say it was his whiteness that ensured his greatness? Or did his blackness overcome the prejudice of his whiteness and enable him to be elected to the presidency?

Maybe it was Mr. Obama’s white privilege that prevented him from doing more for Blacks in America and resulted in his mediocrity as president.