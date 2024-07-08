100°F
Letters

LETTER: Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain

People gather ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa St ...
LETTER: Debate will be a non-factor in the election
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Where are all the government-built EV chargers?
AU.S> Supreme Court. (Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Scenarios for an imperial presidency
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones testifies on the witness stand before testifying in cour ...
LETTER: Guess who’s in the middle of another scandal?
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas
July 7, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In last Monday’s opening of “The Lead,” CNN’s Jake Tapper stated: “There is a pattern, discernible pattern, of Democratic officials seemingly trying to convince you, the public, to not believe what you saw and what you heard with your eyes and with your ears on Thursday night.” Mr. Tapper further opines that these officials are spinning the event in a manner similar to a quote from George Orwell’s “1984,” which is to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears.

This of course refers to President Joe Biden’s performance in the recent debate with Donald Trump moderated by Mr. Tapper and fellow CNN anchor Dana Bash. The next day however, the president was boisterous and energetic during a North Carolina campaign rally. It wasn’t widely reported that he was reading from a teleprompter, something he typically does.

It seems clear that, left on his own, Mr. Biden is no longer capable of functioning independently and this is likely one of the reasons why he has not participated in many media interviews during his presidency. He also refuses a cognitive examination, something that former President Trump completed and passed.

So I’m left wondering: Who is that man behind the curtain? Is it the mild-mannered, well-intentioned elderly man who has trouble completing a sentence whose wife pats him on the head and tells him what a good job he did? Or is he the person his handlers would have us believe he is so long as we ignore the obvious?

The U. S. Supreme Court. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: President and immunity
Ellen Shaw Henderson

Isn’t it rich that Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor predicts a parade of horrors will follow the court’s majority decision that a president has limited immunity?

(Photo for The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: $%#$ those California plates!
Robert Ryan Las Vegas

Every time I go anywhere, I see vehicles with expired plates, no plates and no temporary registration. Every time. Where are the traffic police?

