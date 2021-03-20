LETTER: Tie the minimum wage to an inflation index and be done with it

(Getty Images)

John Severson makes an excellent point concerning the minimum wage in his recent letter to the editor. If the COLA index had been used, (the same index used to adjust Social Security payments for seniors), the current minimum wage would be $8.53 per hour. If the published government calculated inflation rate were used, the minimum wage would be $8.60 per hour. That’s not even close to $20.00 per hour.

Pass a bill that uses one of these indexes on an annual basis and stop trying to change it every so often. Seniors living on Social Security have had this method for years. Do the same for minimum wage and get it over with.