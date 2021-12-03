LETTER: We use fossil fuels for more than just petroleum
Electronics, medical supplies, textiles and dozens of other products.
In response to John Pauli’s Sunday letter critiquing Victor Joecks’ column about fossil fuels: Does Mr. Pauli know what, besides petroleum, oil is used for?
The list is lengthy but includes, electronics (smartphones, computers, televisions); textiles (nylon, spandex, rayon, vegan leather, polyester); sports equipment (basketball, golf balls, helmets, skis, boats and more); medical supplies and pharmaceuticals (aspirin, antihistamines, dentures, heart valves and more); beauty products (perfume, dyes, cosmetics, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, pantyhose and more); and home products (carpet/rugs, appliances, paint, dishes, detergent and more).
Additionally, is Mr. Pauli aware of the Crescent Dunes solar project boondoggle?