LETTER: We use fossil fuels for more than just petroleum

George Peel Henderson
December 2, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
In response to John Pauli’s Sunday letter critiquing Victor Joecks’ column about fossil fuels: Does Mr. Pauli know what, besides petroleum, oil is used for?

The list is lengthy but includes, electronics (smartphones, computers, televisions); textiles (nylon, spandex, rayon, vegan leather, polyester); sports equipment (basketball, golf balls, helmets, skis, boats and more); medical supplies and pharmaceuticals (aspirin, antihistamines, dentures, heart valves and more); beauty products (perfume, dyes, cosmetics, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, pantyhose and more); and home products (carpet/rugs, appliances, paint, dishes, detergent and more).

Additionally, is Mr. Pauli aware of the Crescent Dunes solar project boondoggle?

