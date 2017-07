Many thanks for your recent series of stories on Yucca Mountain.

The north portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

Many thanks for your recent series of stories on Yucca Mountain. The proposed technical details were very interesting. But, wow — the dollar amounts quoted! Fifteen billion spent so far. Another $120 million for more studies.

It reminds one of the old quote by the late Sen. Everett Dirksen: “A billion here, a billion there, pretty soon it adds up to real money.” Wonder if any of our current senators remember it?