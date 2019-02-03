Sharyl Attkisson editorial shines light on important subject.

Former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Great editorial on former CBS news correspondent Sharyl Attkisson’s court fight over her allegations of the hacking of her computers by Obama administration investigative and intelligence individuals following her investigations of the Obama-era Bengazi and Fast and Furious scandals (Wednesday Review-Journal). Please stay on and amplify this story.

Ms. Attkisson also alleges that the independent computer forensics team contracted by CBS News, which discovered the government hacking of her personal and work computer, also found that Ms. Attkisson’s computer hard drive was surreptitiously swapped out while her computer was in the custody of the Obama Justice Department’s office of the inspector general, run by Michael Horowitz. This is the same Michael Horowitz currently tasked with investigating Justice Department malfeasance against the presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

Sharyl Attkinson is no right-wing fringe conspiracy theorizing nut case. This story, as they say, has legs.