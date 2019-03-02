The Nevada Legislature and assisted suicide

Have you heard of Senate Bill 165? If not, the bill allows a person “over 18 years of age to request from a doctor a prescription to end his or her life, following a diagnosis of terminal illness and accompanied by the opinion of two physicians stating that the person has less than six months to live.”

What in the world are these Democrats thinking? Do they think they are God? What is the goal of these politicians? To kill Americans? Is this genocide?

I urge you to go to the legislative website and register your opposition.