Time to use TSA approach to the nation’s schools

Where does one feel the absolute safest in this country? It’s at the gate waiting for your plane to board. One can be assured that all carry-on baggage is free of weapons, and no one can be carrying a gun on their person.

This is the only workable solution to the ongoing horrific loss of children’s lives in school shootings. It will come with cost and time, but it will be well worth one precious life.

We need to have TSA-type screening at the main entrance to our schools. Same system — walking through a metal detector while your backpack goes into a gray bin. The money to do this will have to come from somewhere — perhaps an annual “fortification” charge to families or from marijuana tax revenues. At least our students will know that, once they are in, they are pretty safe.

We can’t prevent mental illness, and we can’t seem to legislate guns. But we can fortify our schools.