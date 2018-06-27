Letters

Wayne Allyn Root column is a waste of valuable space

Brian Terenzini Las Vegas
June 26, 2018 - 11:50 pm
 

It is extremely disheartening — and, I might add, entirely irresponsible — of the Review-Journal or any newspaper to put forth a columnist such as Wayne Allyn Root. He insists on perpetuating known falsehoods, such as his claim that the federal government under Barack Obama separated migrant children from their parents (Thursday Review-Journal).

Mr. Root should pull back his “I” and “me” point of view. His columns are the most shallow, vain and shortsighted pieces of idiotic pablum that have ever graced an op-ed page. Enough with the sycophantic Trump, Trump, Trump rally. We get it. Is Mr. Root capable of addressing anything else readers may find interesting? Anything?

Does Mr. Root pays the RJ for his space? To be an esteemed paper, the RJ needs to take its opinion space seriously.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like