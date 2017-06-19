Why did student go to North Korea in the first place?

American student Otto Warmbier, center. AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File

Though I have a great deal of compassion for the student (Otto Warmbier) who was recently released by the North Korean government, thanks to President Trump, I question why he went to such a dangerous area of the world in the first place. American citizens who travel to areas hostile to this country — such as North Korea, Iran and Syria — should be put on notice that if diplomatic efforts to get them out of trouble fail, we will not pay a ransom or have the American taxpayers bear any other expenses relating to their release.