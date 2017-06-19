ad-fullscreen
Letters

Why did student go to North Korea in the first place?

John J. Erlanger Las Vegas
June 18, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Though I have a great deal of compassion for the student (Otto Warmbier) who was recently released by the North Korean government, thanks to President Trump, I question why he went to such a dangerous area of the world in the first place. American citizens who travel to areas hostile to this country — such as North Korea, Iran and Syria — should be put on notice that if diplomatic efforts to get them out of trouble fail, we will not pay a ransom or have the American taxpayers bear any other expenses relating to their release.

