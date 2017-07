Surely Dean Heller doesn’t believe that Democrats are going to vote for him, does he?

Now that Anthem has pulled out of Nevada, it looks like we have two options for health care in 2018: 1. None. 2. Repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

I have to give Sen. Dean Heller credit as he seems not to care about getting re-elected because he must know that Republicans won’t vote for him. Surely he doesn’t believe that Democrats are going to vote for him, does he?