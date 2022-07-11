102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: An exercise in cluelessness

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

President Biden touts the economy and his American Rescue Plan that economists blame for making U.S. core inflation significantly worse than comparable economies.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Outlet mall in Primm, once filled with tenants, is largely empty
Outlet mall in Primm, once filled with tenants, is largely empty
2
CARTOONS: And here’s the problem with pro-abortion arguments
CARTOONS: And here’s the problem with pro-abortion arguments
3
$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
4
Jerry Lewis’ Las Vegas home back on market for $2.7M
Jerry Lewis’ Las Vegas home back on market for $2.7M
5
Overlooked acquisition could be key to Raiders’ success
Overlooked acquisition could be key to Raiders’ success
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: No Churchill
By / RJ

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns, more a victim of his liberal economic policies and lies than a series of scandals.

CARTOON: Desperate straits
By / RJ

In his sixth visit to Ohio, President Biden delivers remarks on the economy against a backdrop of plummeting approval ratings and soaring inflation rates.

CARTOON: Again and again
By / RJ

The tragedy on the Fourth of July in Highland Park raises questions about the root causes involving the culture of angry young men and mass shootings.

CARTOON: Judicial wisdom
By / RJ

Having a law sustained by precedent is not enough. It must also be moored to a constitutional foundation.