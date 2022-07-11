CARTOON: An exercise in cluelessness
President Biden touts the economy and his American Rescue Plan that economists blame for making U.S. core inflation significantly worse than comparable economies.
President Biden touts the economy and his American Rescue Plan that economists blame for making U.S. core inflation significantly worse than comparable economies.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.