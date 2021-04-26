71°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Creating division

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Identity politics may advance the far left’s radical agenda, but it divides the country and undermines the spirit of America: “E Pluribus Unum,” out of many, one.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

