CARTOON: Getting warmer?

As China continues to flout its climate commitments, President Joe Biden commits the United States to an unrealistic, costly and centrally controlled climate plan.

As China continues to flout its climate commitments, President Joe Biden commits the United States to an unrealistic, costly and centrally controlled climate plan.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.