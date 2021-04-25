74°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Getting warmer?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

As China continues to flout its climate commitments, President Joe Biden commits the United States to an unrealistic, costly and centrally controlled climate plan.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

