In the face of funding deadlines, domestic crises and wars, House Republicans remain wedded to absurdity, ineptitude and nihilism.

In the face of funding deadlines, domestic crises and wars, House Republicans remain wedded to absurdity, ineptitude and nihilism.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.