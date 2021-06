Imagine if the Uyghurs could get the same amount of coverage and attention from celebrities, the media and the world as Britney Spears did.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.