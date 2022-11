Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro thought the abortion issue might divert attention from her party’s record, but polls show a dead heat.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro thought the abortion issue might divert attention from her party’s record, but polls show a dead heat.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.