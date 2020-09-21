CARTOON: Middle East conflict
Doves and dodos.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 1933-2020.
Iran remains the biggest obstacle to peace
Administering administration aid.
Trump’s recent rally went against recommendations from his own administration.
Two LA County deputies ambushed
Bahrain joins the UAE in recognizing Israel.
The NFL season opens.
Changing the Oscars into a participation trophy.
California continues to be besieged by fire, rolling blackouts and bad state management.
Social media continues to be the repository for fake news, silly rumors, false information and conspiracy theories.