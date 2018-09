President Obama is the only President since Herbert Hoover not to have a single quarter reach 3 percent growth while in office, producing the worst economic recovery in U.S. history.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award. Contact him at mramirez@reviewjournal.com.