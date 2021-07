Olympic officials won’t award Simon Biles extra points for more difficult maneuvers as a disincentive to do the maneuvers.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.