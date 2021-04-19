CARTOON: Risky business

Withdrawing U.S. troops based on an arbitrary deadline rather than conditions on the ground will strengthen the Taliban, embolden terrorists and undermine the elected government of Afghanistan.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.