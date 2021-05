Indiscriminate rocket attacks against civilians by Hamas not only threaten a fragile peace but also undermine the movement to establish a Palestinian state.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.