Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Supreme Court paints artists into a corner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Supreme Court rules that Lynn Goldsmith’s Prince Photo and Andy Warhol’s prints “share the same purpose” and commercial nature, clouding the issue of transformative art and art appropriation.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

