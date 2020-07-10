CARTOON: The looming school year
The new normal.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Colin Kaepernick calls Independence Day a celebration of white supremacy … Independence Day calls Colin Kaepernick a moron.
Former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice makes Biden’s short list for VP.
China imposes a national security law targeting freedom and crushing democracy in Hong Kong.
Murders up 25 percent and New York City mayor cuts police budget by 17 percent.
Protesters tear down statues of abolitionists and anti-slavery historical figures.
E pluribus unum.
The White House says President Trump did not know about Russian bounties on U.S. troops.
Liberal cities move to abolish and cut funding for police departments.
Justice Roberts sides with liberals and against himself to block Louisiana abortion law.
United States sees a COVID-19 resurgence.