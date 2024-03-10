CARTOON: The Oscars
Idle worship
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Idle worship
Drowning in red ink.
Biden family swamp.
Super?
Dropping like a stone.
San Francisco appoints a noncitizen who is ineligible to vote to its Election Commission.
The potential rematch that most voters do not want.
Losing their adult supervision.
It’s up to Congress, not the ATF, to ban bump stocks.
Biden hijacking congressional purse strings for vote-buying student debt scheme.
Google’s wokeness takes the intelligence out of Artificial Intelligence.