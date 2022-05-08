CARTOON: Too many body bags

On the eve of a scaled-down Victory Day celebration, the parade of coffins of Russian soldiers reveal the true scale and toll of Putin’s illegal Ukraine invasion.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.