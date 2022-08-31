CARTOON: Where’s the mirror?
His own worst enemy.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
As Hollywood, social media and popular culture continue to joke about and glamorize drugs, overdose deaths soar.
President Biden’s reckless student-loan-forgiveness bribe to younger voters denies equity to those who responsibly avoided loans or paid them off.
Russia’s occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant poses a nuclear meltdown risk.
Biden announces his student loan wealth transfer.
Twitter whistleblower alleges reckless policies and major security issues.
The Moscow-area car bombing resurrects suspicions of Putin and the country’s agency intelligence involvement in the Russian apartment bombings in 1999.
Trump-backed election deniers are putting a projected GOP sweep of the midterm elections in jeopardy.
The Inflation Reduction Act trades investments in medical innovation and life-saving cures for a few cheap prescriptions and expensive, subsidized green energy.
While the Los Angeles district attorney survived a recall effort, many residents of cities with liberal prosecutors are barely surviving their disastrous policies.
President Biden signs the big government, tax and spending law disguised as the Inflation Reduction Act.