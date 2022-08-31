98°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Where’s the mirror?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

His own worst enemy.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

