CARTOON: Wrong direction

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2022 - 11:00 pm
 

Politicizing issues by race divides America and moves us away from MLK’s dream in which people are judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

