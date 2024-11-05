DEBRA SAUNDERS BLOG: Is Harris tough on crime? She won’t say

Review-Journal Washington columnist Debra Saunders is writing an Election Day blog from the nation’s capital. Follow her running commentary here.

SAUNDERS: Kamala Harris is not who she says she is. She’s much worse

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris phone banks with volunteers at the DNC headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Lock ‘em up? Harris: No comment

4:30 p.m. Eastern

Over the weekend, Kamala Harris refused to say how she voted on Proposition 36, a California ballot measure that targets retail theft and would increase sentences for repeat offenders.

How does someone who brags that she was a tough prosecutor not take a stand on a criminal-justice measure in her home state?

It’s what she does.

In 2014, Harris would not endorse or oppose a similar measure, Proposition 47. Obviously the veep has figured out that the best way to get elected is to not tell voters what she believes.

Where’s Joe?

According to White House pooler Steven Nelson of the New York Post, Joe Biden will not be attending any events tonight.

“We have an early travel/photo lid on Election Day, indicating that President Biden does not intend to participate in public events.”

That means, no POTUS at his trusted No. 2’s side on election night. Tongues will wag.

Yes, it’s almost over

4 p.m. Eastern

I’ve received loads of emails because I voted for Donald Trump. Some objected to specific Trump policies, but most went after Trump’s character, which is a big, easy target. Some readers also attacked my character, because, they told me, only a horrible person would vote for the horrible Trump.

Folks, you’re like Puritans trying to pin scarlet letters on heretics.

That tactic didn’t work for Hillary Clinton, who dubbed Trump supporters “deplorables.” It made her look like a sore loser, and she became one.

So here’s a piece of advice: Instead of deciding that Trump voters are bad people, maybe you should try to figure out why they support him. Show some curiosity. Listen and learn.

Contact Review-Journal Washington columnist Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com. Follow @debrajsaunders on X.