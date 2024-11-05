69°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Debra J. Saunders

DEBRA SAUNDERS BLOG: Is Harris tough on crime? She won’t say

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris addresses a campaign rally in Pitt ...
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris addresses a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris addresses a campaign rally in Pitt ...
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris addresses a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris phone banks with volunteers at the ...
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris phone banks with volunteers at the DNC headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
More Stories
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears on NBC's "Saturday Night L ...
SAUNDERS: Live from New York, it’s a rule-breaking love fest for Kamala
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. ...
SAUNDERS: Kamala Harris is not who she says she is. She’s much worse
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at ...
SAUNDERS: Closing arguments from Harris, Trump did voters no favors
Hulk Hogan rips his shirt at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former Presid ...
SAUNDERS: Trump’s Big Apple rally displays lack of discipline, decency
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2024 - 1:48 pm
 

Lock ‘em up? Harris: No comment

4:30 p.m. Eastern

Over the weekend, Kamala Harris refused to say how she voted on Proposition 36, a California ballot measure that targets retail theft and would increase sentences for repeat offenders.

How does someone who brags that she was a tough prosecutor not take a stand on a criminal-justice measure in her home state?

It’s what she does.

In 2014, Harris would not endorse or oppose a similar measure, Proposition 47. Obviously the veep has figured out that the best way to get elected is to not tell voters what she believes.

Where’s Joe?

According to White House pooler Steven Nelson of the New York Post, Joe Biden will not be attending any events tonight.

“We have an early travel/photo lid on Election Day, indicating that President Biden does not intend to participate in public events.”

That means, no POTUS at his trusted No. 2’s side on election night. Tongues will wag.

Yes, it’s almost over

4 p.m. Eastern

I’ve received loads of emails because I voted for Donald Trump. Some objected to specific Trump policies, but most went after Trump’s character, which is a big, easy target. Some readers also attacked my character, because, they told me, only a horrible person would vote for the horrible Trump.

Folks, you’re like Puritans trying to pin scarlet letters on heretics.

That tactic didn’t work for Hillary Clinton, who dubbed Trump supporters “deplorables.” It made her look like a sore loser, and she became one.

So here’s a piece of advice: Instead of deciding that Trump voters are bad people, maybe you should try to figure out why they support him. Show some curiosity. Listen and learn.

Contact Review-Journal Washington columnist Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com. Follow @debrajsaunders on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES