SAUNDERS: Assassination attempt was failure of government, not a gun problem

Delegates dance around during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump reacts following an assassination attempt at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

U.S. Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he is helped off the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday was “Make America Safe Once Again” night at the Republican National Convention — some 72 hours after Donald Trump was shot in the ear by a would-be assassin as the former president spoke at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old volunteer firefighter from Pennsylvania died protecting his family. Pennsylvanians David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were seriously wounded.

Americans are divided as to how this could have happened and what can be done.

Here at the RNC, people wonder how an armed 20-year-old was able to install himself within shooting range of Trump, despite Secret Service protection.

“I look at this a little more as failing of Secret Service,” Scott Davis, a doctor from Fort Wayne, Indiana, told me. “How on earth did a guy get in there?”

“I would certainly not have guns unlocked in the house,” Davis added.

The people with whom I talked do not blame a lack of gun laws.

Texas delegate Stacey Schieffelin sees “a mental illness problem in this country.” She wants to see more support and compassion for those in need. And she made sure her daughters were trained in firearm safety.

That’s not how President Joe Biden’s administration sees the problem.

Secret Service head Kimberly Cheatle told ABC News, “That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof.”

During Monday’s White House press briefing, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas nonetheless offered, “I have 100 percent confidence in the director of the United States — States Secret Service. I have 100 percent confidence in the United States Secret Service.”

The mind boggles.

It was only after this failed attempt to kill a former president that Biden ordered Secret Service protection for independent presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose father and uncle were killed by assassins. Such political decision making does no service to agents who risk their lives to protect this country.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred to gun violence as an epidemic, as she referred to the awful fact that firearms were the No. 1 cause of child deaths in America. But really, that is a topic for another day. This weekend, a former president was shot.

I understand why Mayorkas wants to let an investigation run its course. But 100 percent confidence? That doesn’t make sense. And really, I can’t help but think of Trump’s lament about Biden during the June 27 presidential debate: “He doesn’t fire people. He never fired people.”

