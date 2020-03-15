STEVE SEBELIUS: Biden, Sanders clash not over yet

Joe Biden is ahead in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, but the race has at least one debate and several primaries to be decided before it’s finally done.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

It’s not over yet, not by a long shot.

But it’s looking to be increasingly difficult for Bernie Sanders to capture the Democratic nomination, although it would be a mistake to think he’s given up on the prize just yet. That’s worrying the party’s establishment, which wants the primary wrapped up and Democrats uniting around presumptive front-runner Joe Biden as quickly as possible.

“In every way, other than mathematically, (Sanders’) presidential campaign is done,” wrote David Siders in Politico.

In every way other than mathematically? Isn’t mathematically the only way you win the nomination?

Biden is ahead in delegates. He has 864 to Sanders’ 710. And he’s ahead in winning those all-important Electoral College swing states where the race will be decided; Biden has won five to Sanders’ three (although Sanders finished virtually tied in Iowa).

Sunday’s debate in Washington, D.C., relocated from Phoenix, may be the last time Sanders gets to contrast his progressive philosophy against Biden’s moderate pragmatism, the last chance to change the dynamics of the race. (On Tuesday, the critical states of Arizona, Ohio and Florida will cast ballots.)

Here’s a preview of some of the exchanges you might see:

Sanders on Biden: He’s a corporate shill! During the Obama administration, Biden was fond of boasting that “Osama bin Laden is dead, and GM is alive!” The former veep backed Obama’s continuation of President George W. Bush’s bailout of the financial sector during the Great Recession, which Sanders opposed.

Like most of Sanders’ attacks, this will play well with the left wing of the Democratic Party, which wanted to occupy Wall Street, not bail it out. Biden can argue the actions saved the economy from further collapse — which would have harmed rich and poor alike. But Biden’s argument is speculative while Sanders criticism — big companies getting taxpayer handouts — is reality.

Biden on Sanders: He’s not a Democrat! He’s a socialist! This one is a slam dunk because Sanders labels himself a democratic socialist of the European variety and has defended the literacy innovations of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Establishment Democrats know what Gallup has repeatedly demonstrated: Socialism is the biggest political liability out there, with just 45 percent saying they’d vote for a socialist. (More people in God-fearing America would vote for an atheist than a socialist, Gallup found.)

It’s also true that, while Sanders has always caucused with Democrats, he’s maintained his status as an independent.

Sanders on Biden: He voted for the Iraq War! Another slam dunk because Biden (and most of the rest of Congress) voted for the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The Democratic left will distrust Biden for this vote and will eat up Sanders’ follow-up line: “I knew President George W. Bush was lying about weapons of mass destruction! Why didn’t he?” Sanders also can cite 21 of Biden’s Senate colleagues who also cast “no” votes.

Biden’s only reply is that he trusted Bush’s case that Iraq was amassing weapons of mass destruction, claims that were proved untrue. Biden may be better off reminding people that Rep. Bernie Sanders also voted against the first Gulf War after Saddam Hussein had invaded Kuwait. After two decades, Americans are certainly tired of war, but most wouldn’t oppose it in every instance.

Biden on Sanders: “Medicare for All” won’t pass, is too expensive and too heavy-handed. With the coronavirus in the news, access to health care is on everybody’s mind. Biden’s plan is to continue to build on the frame of the Affordable Care Act and incrementally approach full coverage. Sanders wants to burn it down and simply extend Medicare to every American citizen.

If one issue defines the Sanders campaign, it’s this one. It’s popular with the Democratic base and is polling better all the time. And no issue better highlights Sanders’ revolutionary approach to politics and Biden’s incrementalism better than this one.

Biden’s likely reply — that Medicare for All has no realistic chance in the Congress and that we should cover more people under the Affordable Care Act — is not likely to satisfy Sanders’ supporters.

Biden might even add that Sanders has advocated for universal care for decades with virtually nothing to show for it and denounce the idea of taking health care from people who are satisfied with it — such as members of the Culinary Local 226.

Tonight’s debate may turn out to be important for another reason, too: It’s not the last gasp of the primary election but the first glimpse at the general. Can the revolutionaries and the moderates unite behind the shared goal of defeating President Donald Trump? Or will their arguments prove too large to surmount?

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.