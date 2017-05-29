3 things to watch for on day 113 of the Nevada Legislature

Here are three things to watch on day 113 of the 2017 legislative session.

1. Reconciling differences. There are dozens of bills in the Assembly and Senate waiting for the other house to concur or not concur with amendments passed by the other side of the building. Expect lots of action during both floor sessions.

2. Payday lending. Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, used one of his emergency requests on a bill that would force payday lenders to collect information on those using payday loans and the costs of those loans. AB515 is up in Assembly Government Affairs.

3. Assisted suicide. SB261 would allow doctors to prescribe lethal medication to terminally ill patients seeking to kill themselves. The proposal by Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, is up in Assembly Health and Human Services.

