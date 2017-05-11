3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 95

Nevada state Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, during a rally Monday outside the Nevada Legislature. Spearman joined Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, D-Las Vegas, and progressive activist groups in urging U.S. Senator Dean Heller to fund Planned Parenthood. Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Assemblywoman Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, listens to comments from the public during the fourth day of the Nevada Legislative session on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Here are three things to watch on day 95 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Records secrecy. The public would be unable to learn the names of retires collecting public pensions, including finding out who is double dipping, under Senate Bill 384. The proposal by Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, is up for a work session in Assembly Government Affairs.

2. Election Day voter registration. Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, wants to allow voter registration on Election Day. Senate Bill 144 is up in Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections.

3. Property tax hike. Senate Joint Resolution 14 would raise property taxes by resetting property values upon sale. The proposal from Senate Revenue and Economic Development is up for a work session in the same committee. As a constitutional amendment, SJR 14 would need legislative approval in 2019 before going to voters in 2020.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.