Shame on out-of-state gun grabbers for trying to exploit Las Vegas Strip shooting

Out-of-state gun grabbers should be ashamed of themselves — and they should learn common decency from Nevada’s Republicans and Democrats.

Moises Flores with UNLV facility operations raises a new American flag to half-staff at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, after a gunman opened fire on the Strip Sunday night, killing 58. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Jon Dimaya, nurse at Sunrise Hospital, holds a sign that reads "We are Las Vegas, We are Strong, We are Battle Born'' on Las Vegas Boulevard near Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. At least 58 people were killed and more than 400 others were injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music concert late Sunday. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Participants take part in a candlelight vigil condemning the mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at the intersection Las Vegas Boulevard South and West Sunset Road. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph mass shooting

The High Roller is lit in red, white and blue in solidarity and support of the shooting victims of the Route 91 country music festival on Monday, October 2, 2017, outside The Linq hotel/casino, in Las Vegas. A gunman in a Mandalay Bay hotel room shot into a crowd of thousands at the outdoor country music concert late Sunday, killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 525. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Brian Sandoval, left, and Clark County County Sheriff Joe Lombardo during a press conference on the mass shooting, at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Participants take part in a candlelight vigil condemning the mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at the intersection Las Vegas Boulevard South and West Sunset Road. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph mass shooting

Festival-goers attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival were evacuated by bus to Thomas and Mack Arena early Monday morning, Oct. 2, 2017, following a shooting situation on the Las Vegas Strip. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Attendees of a vigil for the shooting victims of the Route 91 country music festival share a hug on Monday, October 2, 2017, at the Student Union courtyard, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. A gunman in a Mandalay Bay hotel room shot into a crowd of thousands at the outdoor country music concert late Sunday, killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 525. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The University Medical Center blood donation area in their parking lot in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. UMC set up a blood donation area to assist with victims injured in the shooting at Mandalay Bay. Before noon so many people signed up to donate that volunteer personal had to turn people away. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Village festival grounds on the Las Vegas Strip Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, after a gunman opened fire killing more than 50 people and injuring more than 500 Sunday night. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @VegasPhotograph

Gov. Brian Sandoval, center, with other state dignitaries, discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Mandalay Bay marquee shows a request for blood donations Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, after a Strip shooting left 59 dead and over 527 injured in Las Vegas Sunday night. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @VegasPhotograph

Broken windows at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, after a Strip shooting left 59 dead and over 527 injured Sunday night. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @VegasPhotograph

Kathy Boggio-Mocnik of Aliso Viejo, Calif., returns to Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 where at least 58 people were killed and more than 400 others were injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music concert late Sunday. Boggio-Mocnik attended the concert and witnessed the fatal shooting. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Late Sunday night, a lone gunman killed at least 59 people and wounded over 500, shooting outdoor concertgoers from the Mandalay Bay. It was a senseless, horrific act of violence that shocked our community and the nation.

Just hours later — while many were still trying to figure out if loved ones were even alive — national politicians and anti-gun groups tried to score political points off Vegas’ heartbreak.

“The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots,” tweeted Hillary Clinton early Monday morning. “Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”

“If it comes out that tripods were actually used (to support long guns during the shooting) … then possibly there could be an argument that there should be regulation on these types of devices,” said David Chipman, senior adviser for Americans for Responsible Solutions, an anti-gun group, during a press call.

There’s plenty of time in life for policy discussions. The first 24 hours after a tragedy, with details still coming out, isn’t that time. If Clinton had taken that time to do a little research, she might have learned that guns fired with silencers make plenty of noise, no matter what she’s seen in movies.

Instead, political statements like those, made in the immediate aftermath of tragedy, splinter us. Trying to turn our attention to divisive political issues is exactly what a grieving community doesn’t need.

Fortunately, Las Vegas — including our tourists — did better. The focus here was helping one another survive and recover. Both issues transcend political differences.

It started with the actions of people like Sonny Melton, of Paris, Tennessee, who gave his life shielding his wife from gunfire. It continued with first responders putting themselves in harm’s way to save others.

You saw it with Las Vegans standing for hours in line to give blood. No one gave Democratic blood or Republican blood. They gave lifesaving blood, because people in our community — whatever their political beliefs — needed it. These moments bind us, even if future policy disagreements will tug us apart.

To their credit, Nevada’s politicians did the right things, too. Every member of Nevada’s congressional delegation released a heartfelt response free of politics. The statements were so similar that the same person could have written them. Legislative leaders did just that also, with Democratic and Republican leaders issuing a joint statement.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak started a GoFundMe page for victims that’s raised $4.2 million and counting as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt had scheduled a statewide tour announcing his gubernatorial bid. He canceled it and shared the stage with Sisolak at press briefings.

These politicians all have different positions on gun control, but they rightly decided the immediate aftermath of the attack on Las Vegas was the wrong time to argue them.

Bravo for them, and shame on the national anti-gun vultures who swooped in to divide and conquer rather than give us time to unite and heal.

Victor Joecks’ column appears in the Nevada section each Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Contact him at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.