Two lessons from Trump’s tariffs

The government shouldn’t pick winners and losers in the economy. That includes trade policy. On Thursday, President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum with the ability for countries to negotiate exclusions.

President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation on aluminum during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 8, 2018. He also signed one for steel. (Susan Walsh/AP)

A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite anxious warnings from House Speaker Paul Ryan and other congressional Republicans of a possible trade war. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, March 2, 2018. Stocks are opening lower Friday as investors remain concerned that President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will lead to retaliation from other countries. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Steel coils sit on wagons when leaving the thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, Friday, March 2, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump risks sparking a trade war with his closest allies if he goes ahead with plans to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, German officials and industry groups warned Friday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A worker loads steel products onto a vehicle at a steel market in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province Friday, March 2, 2018. China has expressed "grave concern" about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing but had no immediate response to President Donald Trump's plan to hike tariffs on steel and aluminum. The Commerce Ministry said Friday that Beijing has satisfied its trade obligations and appealed to Washington to settle disputes through negotiation (Chinatopix Via AP)

A light turned red in front of the Krupp Mannesmann steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, Friday, March 2, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump risks sparking a trade war with his closest allies if he goes ahead with plans to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, German officials and industry groups warned Friday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FILE- This April 20, 2011, file photo shows some of the 30,000 solar panels that make up the Public Service Company of New Mexico's new 2-megawatt photovoltaic array in Albuquerque, N.M. Some in the U.S. solar-power industry are hoping a decision this week by President Donald Trump doesn’t bring on an eclipse. Companies that install solar-power systems for homeowners and utilities are bracing for Trump’s call on whether to slap tariffs on imported panels. The solar business in the U.S. has boomed in recent years, driven by falling prices for panels, thanks in part to cheap imports. That has made solar power more competitive with electricity generated from coal and natural gas. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan,File)

On Thursday, President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, while allowing countries to negotiate exclusions. Tariffs are a mistake, and unless limited by the exclusions, they’ll hurt the economy. They do, however, provide two lessons — one for those on the right, and one for those on the left.

For the Trump presidency to be successful, he must enact wise policies. Tariffs are a historical failure. Conservatives rightly mock those who assert that communism’s problems stem from the fact that it’s never been correctly implemented over the past 100 years. But tariffs, which characterize an economic policy known as mercantilism, have a 300-year record of failure. Tariffs seek to fix something that sounds ominous — a trade deficit — but really isn’t that bad.

Think about the trade deficit you have with Walmart. Most people have spent thousands of dollars there and never sold Walmart a single thing. You have a huge trade deficit with Walmart. So what? You’re better off for shopping there. You could reduce your “trade deficit” with Walmart by shopping at a more expensive store, but you’d be hurting only yourself. This is why tariffs make the average consumer poorer.

Without widespread exclusions, Trump’s tariffs will raise the price of everything from soup cans to cars. Republicans argue that tax cuts are popular because people like to keep more of their own money. That’s true, but it also means it’s going to be unpopular when tariffs raise the cost of consumer goods.

The concern about China artificially lowering the cost of its steel to undermine the profitability of American steel companies is especially overblown. If China wants to take money from its own citizens to reduce the cost of U.S. buildings and roads, why should we object? Nations used to take money from other countries only after defeating them militarily. Chinese officials now willingly enrich the United States. Instead of fighting them, Trump should send a thank-you note.

If you support Trump, the worst thing you can do is blindly defend his every action. Economic realities don’t change based on which party implements a policy. Tariffs are economically destructive and, if fully implemented, they will hurt Trump’s popularity.

That’s the takeaway for Republicans. Here’s what Democrats should learn.

Steel tariffs are attractive on the surface because the benefits are very visible. Stocks of steel firms shot up after Trump’s announcement. On Wednesday, U.S. Steel said it would reopen a plant that employs 500 people. That’s a real benefit.

Liberals are right to point out that isn’t the whole story. Trade Partnership estimated the tariffs would create 33,464 jobs but cost 179,334 jobs. That’s a net loss of 145,870 jobs.

The left is correct that this makes tariffs foolish. It’s the same logic, however, used to justify a host of liberal policies, including solar-energy mandates, prevailing wage laws and minimum wage hikes.

Nevadans for a Clean Energy Future wants to mandate that 50 percent of Nevada’s energy comes from solar by 2030. Rep. Dina Titus has said she supports the initiative, because it will “create clean-energy jobs.”

A solar mandate produces new solar jobs just like a steel tariff produces new steel jobs. Those jobs are easy to see. But the people who lose their jobs or never get one in the first place thanks to such policies are spread throughout the economy. Past efforts to mandate more solar energy have led to higher power prices, which reduce overall employment. Combined, those “unseen” job losses far surpass the gains for the favored industry.

This is why government shouldn’t pick winners and losers. Government mandates — for steel or solar — won’t produce overall economic growth. That’s a lesson worth learning no matter who is in power or which industry will benefit.

