UNR’s tournament run shows why politics and sports shouldn’t mix

There are lots of things we’re divided on. Democrat vs. Republican. If gender is determined by biology or feelings. Whether the toilet paper roll should go over or under. For a couple brief hours on Thursday, Nevadans united around a common cause — cheering the University of Nevada Reno’s improbable run in the NCAA tournament. It’s exactly why politics and sports shouldn’t mix.

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) shoots a three-point shot against Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) shoots against Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) during the second half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Nevada's Cody Martin on a fast break against Colorado State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Loyola-Chicago guard Marques Townes reacts to hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute of the team's 69-68 victory over Nevada during an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional semifinal Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Oct 16, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneels for the national anthem along with some teammates before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports - RTX2P28F

Nevada's Cody Martin, left, leads a fast break against Colorado State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

A San Francisco 49ers fan holds up a sign in reference to quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the second half of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, left, and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Nevada's Elijah Foster, Jordan Caroline, and Josh Hall, from left, walk off the court after the team's 69-68 loss to Loyola-Chicago during an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional semifinal Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Nevada forward Cody Martin (11) moves up court against Loyola-Chicago during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

If you missed it, the Wolf Pack lost by a point to Loyola-Chicago in the Sweet 16. It was the team’s third thrilling game in a row. UNR’s success even generated support from fans of its biggest rival, UNLV. Political opponents, including gubernatorial candidates Adam Laxalt and Steve Sisolak, sent #GoPack tweets. Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Jacky Rosen, likely foes in the upcoming Senate campaign, also celebrated the Wolf Pack’s success.

Sure, those are easy points for someone running for office, but how many events bridge the political and cultural divide? Not many.

That’s not a good thing in a country split by political polarization. Last year, a Pew Research Center survey found the largest gap between Democrats and Republicans on political issues since it started conducting the survey in 1994.

With social platforms such as Facebook, it’s easier to connect than ever before, and people are connecting — with like-minded people. That’s great when you’re looking for a group that shares your hobbies. There is a downside, however, when it comes to politics. Your neighbor’s interest in whitewater rafting may not affect your life, but his political decisions can and vice versa. Unlike in the free market, where transactions are voluntary and mutually beneficial, government actions are carried out by force.

The growth of government, especially the federal government, makes this divide problematic. The Founding Fathers set up a system, federalism, in which states were meant to be the center of the policy debate. California could allow partial-birth abortion. Texas could make abortion illegal. Instead, the retirement date of Justice Anthony Kennedy looks poised to determine if conservative or liberal policy will dominate over the next two decades.

That’s where sports come in. It’s one of few things in modern society with mass appeal that can unify political opponents. Does it matter to a Dallas Cowboys fan if someone cheering for his team is a Democrat or Republican? Of course not. But, whatever your political allegiance, get out of here if you’re a Giants fan.

These friendly rivalries are good — and, really, this is going to be the Cowboys’ year. As you engage with someone who has different political opinions, you generally find they’re pleasant and likable — and they learn the same. Relationships don’t get created in a vacuum. You need conversations and shared experiences to build friendships. These personal friendships can still even produce win-win solutions narrowly tailored to specific communities.

But those conversations won’t happen if sports remain the newest front of the broader culture war. Just look at what happened after Colin Kaepernick knelt for the national anthem to protest “a country that oppresses black people.” President Donald Trump blasted the protests, which led to more players protesting and a ratings decline. How many friendships did that prevent?

On Thursday, Nevadans could all root on the Wolf Pack. In a state that’s already in the midst of a heated election season, that, in and of itself, was something to cheer about.

Victor Joecks’ column appears in the Opinion section each Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Listen to him discuss his columns each Monday at 9 a.m. with Kevin Wall on 790 Talk Now. Contact him at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.