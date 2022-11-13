VICTOR JOECKS: DeSantis is GOP’s 2024 trump card

If Republicans want to win in 2024, they need to nominate Ron DeSantis, not Donald Trump.

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up a just signed bill which would allow college athletes in the state to earn money from endorsement deals, Friday, June 12, 2020, at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination started in earnest just two days after the election. If Republicans hope to win, they need to nominate Ron DeSantis, not Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s elections were largely disappointing for Republicans. They were supposed to win a large, bordering on historical, majority in the House. That didn’t happen. Squeaking by with a small majority, which appears likely, is a letdown.

The Senate looks even worse. Republicans thought they could reach for seats in Washington and Colorado. Instead, they lost a seat in Pennsylvania. Republican and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz lost to John Fetterman, a radical Democrat, who hasn’t fully recovered from a stroke. Herschel Walker is headed to a runoff in Georgia. That’s despite Republican Gov. Brian Kemp winning re-election by more than 7 points. Aside from Adam Laxalt here in Nevada, Trump’s Senate candidates noticeably unperformed.

Things were so bad nationally that Nevada is a Republican bright spot. Joe Lombardo appears to have flipped the Governor’s Mansion. The race between Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Laxalt was still too close to call on Saturday. Regardless, Laxalt did the best of any of the GOP candidates looking to flip a Democrat Senate seat. Republicans won at least two other statewide races, too. That includes my friend, old boss and now-Controller Andy Matthews.

It was still a disappointing night here. April Becker lost in the 3rd Congressional District to Rep. Susie Lee. Republicans didn’t make major legislative gains. They may end up losing a seat or two. I thought a red wave was coming to Nevada, but nonpartisan voters didn’t break their way in big numbers.

But there was one state where Republicans dominated — Florida. Gov. DeSantis won re-election by an eye-popping 19 points highlighting GOP victories throughout the state. Unlike in Nevada, the nation knew the results the night of the election, too. DeSantis won by 18 points among Hispanic voters, according to exit polling. He had similar margins among Cuban and Puerto Rican voters.

Blowouts such as that aren’t supposed to happen in Florida, the ultimate swing state, as seen in the 2000 presidential race. Gov. DeSantis won his first gubernatorial bid by just 0.4 points. Trump won the state twice, but it was close. He won by 3 points in 2020.

DeSantis didn’t win by compromising his principles. He won by sticking with them, drawing voters toward his positions. His most notable decision was reopening Florida early in the pandemic. He also engaged aggressively on social issues, something many Republicans are afraid to do. Not allowing schools to indoctrinate elementary students in the left’s radical gender theory is a winning issue. He’s also an extremely competent manager. Look at Florida’s response to Hurricane Ian.

This resume makes DeSantis a dream presidential candidate. There’s just one elephant in the room. Trump wants to run again. It’s OK to love what Trump accomplished and realize he’s not a strong candidate. He lost to Joe Biden, who hid in his basement. More people dislike Trump than like him. Trump’s obsession over 2020 is misguided and unpopular.

It looks as if Trump will announce that he’s running again on Tuesday. Shifting the focus to himself could cost Republicans a Senate seat in the Georgia runoff. It wouldn’t be the first time.

On Thursday, Trump unleashed a tirade against “DeSanctimonious.” Trump then attacked DeSantis as an “average Republican governor.” That’s laughable. DeSantis is leading the effort to stop woke corporations and schools.

Expect much more verbal fisticuffs in months ahead. Trump loves to fight. But if Republican voters are interested in regaining the White House, DeSantis is the much better choice. Just look at who turned Florida bright red.

