VICTOR JOECKS: Left blames racist minorities for Trump’s win

Many Democrats have decided that Donald Trump won because some Hispanic and black voters are racist sexists. If only I were joking.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a Building America’s Future roundtable event featuring Hispanic Nevadans at Beauty Society Inc. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Many Democrats have decided that Donald Trump won because some Hispanic and Black voters are racist sexists. If only I were joking.

Trump’s resounding victory was driven by a surge of support from minority voters. According to AP VoteCast, 42 percent of Latino voters and 16 percent of African American voters backed Trump. That was a marked increase from 2020, when AP VoteCast found Trump won 35 percent of Latinos and just 8 percent of Blacks.

An exit poll from Edison Research found a similar result. It put Hispanic support for Trump at 46 percent nationally and 55 percent among Hispanic men. In Nevada, it found Hispanic voters split evenly between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Each received 48 percent support.

Surveys such as these are hard to do, so some variance is expected. But this trend is clear and seen in voting data around the country. At around 97 percent Latino, Starr County, Texas, is the most Hispanic county in the country. It hasn’t voted Republican in a presidential election since 1892. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 79 percent of the vote there. Trump won it by around 16 points.

There’s evidence of this shift here in Clark County where around a third of residents are Hispanic. Less than 40 percent of the population is white. In 2020, Joe Biden won Clark County by almost 91,000 votes, or 53.7 percent to 44.3 percent. As of Friday, Harris’ lead over Trump in Clark was fewer than 23,000 votes or 50.3 percent to 48 percent. Turnout in Clark County was slightly higher this year than in 2020, too.

Many leftists are sure they know what went wrong for Harris.

“There is racial bias in this country and there is sexism in this country, and anybody who thinks that that did not in any way impact on the outcome of this race is wrong,” Democrat strategist David Axelrod said on CNN.

Sunny Hostin of “The View” said “misogyny and sexism” explained why Hispanics in Texas moved to Trump.

“There might be race issues with Hispanics that don’t want a Black woman as president of the United States,” said “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on MSNBC.

His guest, Al Sharpton, added, “Some of the most misogynist things I’ve heard, going on this ‘Get Out the Vote’ tour, came from Black men.”

Please Democrats, keep up the name-calling. Great strategy. You should have done it sooner.

These responses expose the bankruptcy of the left’s DEI worldview, which focuses exclusively on intersectional victim groups. Many leftists can’t comprehend why minority voters want to improve America’s border security rather than tear down the county’s institutions.

This reaction is so pathetic that Sen. Bernie Sanders sounds like the left’s voice of reason. He blasted the Democratic Party for increasingly becoming “a party of identity politics,” while abandoning the working class.

Trump remade the Republican base into a multiracial coalition of middle-class families and blue-collar workers. They love America, faith, traditional values and freedom. These voters are worried about illegal immigration, inflation and wokeism. They oppose the cultural elites who want to silence people for wrongthink.

There’s a challenge here. Many of Trump’s Nevada voters didn’t vote down the ticket for Republicans such as GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown. These voters like Trump but aren’t sure about other GOP politicians. Because many have been voting Democrat for years or not voting, that’s understandable. But the opportunity should be obvious. Conservative Hispanic and Black Americans represent the next key group of Republican voters. Trump remade the Republican coalition.

While Democrats insult these minority voters, Republicans must continue aggressively pursuing them.

Contact him at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on X.