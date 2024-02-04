VICTOR JOECKS: Taylor Swift shakes off feminism

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

There’s no more searing critique of feminism than Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce.

Next weekend, Swift is coming to Las Vegas. You would be hard pressed to find a more popular musician. She was the most streamed artist last year on Apple Music and Spotify. Demand for tickets to her current Eras Tour crashed Ticketmaster’s website in November 2022. That tour grossed an estimated $1 billion in ticket sales in just one year. Along with a dozen Grammy awards, she was Time’s “2023 Person of the Year.” Her net worth likely tops $1 billion.

Yet, she’s not flying here to perform. She actually has a concert the night before in Tokyo. She’s coming to watch her boyfriend, Kelce, play in the Super Bowl. He’s the star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, who are playing the San Francisco 49ers. Thanks to the time change, she should make it on time.

Two of the most famous people in the world dating will always generate headlines. Swift and Kelce are no exception. Her presence at games boosted NFL TV ratings. Their kiss after the AFC championship game became its own news story.

It’s also a great opportunity for conservatives because her actions directly refute modern feminism. That’s a key part of the left’s intersectional worldview.

Feminism is a broad term, so let’s clarify the meaning here. As used in this context, it doesn’t mean efforts for equal opportunity. In most areas, that exists or favors women. Modern feminism applies the false dichotomy of critical race theory to sex. Men and women are in competition with each other. Men, the oppressors, have unearned privilege. Women, the oppressed, are perpetual victims of the patriarchy. Intersectionality combines one’s race, sex, sexual orientation and religion to determine who’s the most victimized of them all.

In this version of feminism, masculinity is toxic. Men shouldn’t seek victory and conquest. They should grovel before women and become an ally. Men should challenge traditional gender norms, show their sensitive side and check their privilege. This mindset leads to books such as “I Hate Men” by French feminist Pauline Harmange. It has been translated into more than dozen languages, with HarperCollins releasing it in the United States in 2021.

Swift herself has dabbled in this view. “I’m so sick of running as fast as I can,” she sings in her song “The Man”. “Wonderin’ if I’d get there quicker if I was a man.”

Leave aside the sad irony of a billionaire musician trying to paint herself as a victim. Swift should be the poster girl for the left’s view of feminism. She’s famous, wealthy and adored by hundreds of millions of people.

But Swift doesn’t hate men. She’s kissing one in full view of the world. And it would be hard to dream up a more stereotypical man. As it turns out, both the girl in the stands and the cheer captain want the football star’s attention.

Once you strip away the fame, this relationship looks downright traditional. A pretty woman and handsome man are dating. They prioritize spending time with each other. She hangs out with his family. They’re also happy when the other person succeeds.

Swift is demonstrating what used to be obvious. God made men and women different, and that’s a good thing. The differences between the sexes are complementary, not competitive. A man and woman together can experience and create things as a couple that neither can do individually. Life isn’t the zero-sum game some feminists claim.

Swift is shaking off feminism. I hope her legion of fans will do the same.

