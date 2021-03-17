VICTOR JOECKS: The coronavirus crisis over. When will Sisolak start acting like it?

Mothership Coffee Roasters on St. Rose Parkway in Henderson operates at 50 percent capacity Monday, March 15, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The coronavirus crisis is over. It’s time for Gov. Steve Sisolak to start acting like it.

Nevada’s coronavirus numbers continue to look great. The 14-day moving average of new cases is at its lowest level in nine months. The number of hospitalization is down more than 85 percent since its peak in mid-December.

The future looks even better. As of last week, 63 percent of Nevadans 65 and older have received a vaccine. There is overwhelming evidence that the vaccines work well. For instance, an Israeli study showed the Pfizer vaccine reduced both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases by well more than 90 percent. Those 70 and older account for 63 percent of Nevada’s coronavirus deaths. Even if there were a resurgence of cases, it would be far less deadly than before.

In Clark County, those older than 65 who want to receive the vaccine are able to do so too. Last week, the Review-Journal revealed that there had been thousands of unfilled vaccine appointments.

As an aside, it’s worth noting that Sisolak spent weeks attacking the federal government for not giving Nevada enough vaccines. Then his administration sat on its hands when local officials urged it to lower the eligibility to those 55 and older to prevent those vacancies. The hypocrisy is stunning.

The coronavirus death numbers don’t justify prioritizing younger workers in nonmedical professions over older Nevadans. But Sisolak did just that. Hospitality and food service workers may now sign up for vaccines. Those 55 to 64 with a pre-existing condition can receive a vaccine only at a pharmacy. That prioritization looks like a payoff to his political allies rather than an attempt to follow the science. Either way, it’s a sign that the worst is over.

Think back to the original justification for shutting down the national economy. It was to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed. Check.

Many Democrats morphed that into a general mandate to keep coronavirus infections low. Check.

There is no longer a pressing societal need for widespread restrictions. Sisolak has kept them in place anyway. While he has eased the restraints somewhat recently, a host of establishments — including gaming floors, restaurants, churches and gyms — remain limited to 50 percent capacity. Gatherings of more than 250 are permitted but only if state bureaucrats approve of their mitigation plans.

On May 1, Sisolak will return control to local governments. But his recent emergency directive “strongly encouraged” counties to submit plans to his task force for “feedback and recommendations.” Hint, hint.

So much for local control.

The virus is still here. It presents a threat. But there’s no longer sufficient justification for top-down restrictions that trump personal responsibility and individualized risk assessments. Within the next two weeks, the governor should rescind his emergency directives and allow county officials to make their own decisions.

