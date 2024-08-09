VICTOR JOECKS: The unintentional comedy of Kamala’s campaign

The funniest thing on TV is the Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. You just have to know what to look for.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is welcomed by Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, before she delivers remarks at a campaign event, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Eau Claire, Wisc. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

On Wednesday, Vice President Harris gave a stump speech in Wisconsin. “Prices for everyday things are still too high,” she said. That’s true. She continued, “When I am president, it will be a day one priority to fight to bring down prices.”

If only she had been … say… vice president for the past four years. If only she could have met with the president during this time to talk about inflation. If only she were in position — right now — to do something to stop soaring prices.

Oh wait. She is. The Biden-Harris administration has been so terrible on inflation that she’s running against her own record.

Also, on Wednesday, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance flew into Wisconsin. As he got off the plane, he noticed Air Force Two on the runway. Vance walked over, telling reporters, “I just wanted to check out my future plane.”

“I also thought you guys might get lonely because the vice president doesn’t answer questions from reporters and hasn’t for 17 days.”

Awesome. The subtle dig at the press for letting her avoid questions for two-plus weeks is spot on, too.

It’s a reminder that the national mainstream media’s liberal bias is a huge advantage for Democrats. But occasionally it backfires. Witness the unfolding saga of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ VP pick. He’s been in politics for almost 20 years, so you would expect every wart to be well-known.

Nope. There’s a mountain of evidence that Walz is repeatedly guilty of stolen valor — inflating his military service for personal benefit. He served 24 years in the National Guard, eventually becoming a battalion command sergeant major. That’s a major leadership position. But when his unit received deployment orders to Iraq, he bailed. He backed out of the commitment he made to receive the promotion to command sergeant major. He lost rank over it, retiring as a master sergeant.

That’s a scandal. Tom Behrands replaced Walz as command sergeant major on that dangerous deployment. In 2018, when Walz ran for governor, he took this story to the Star Tribune in Minneapolis and local TV stations. They ignored it. My belief: If Walz had been a Republican, the press would have run that story into the ground. Walz wouldn’t have become governor. Even if he did, the scandal would have kept him from becoming a VP candidate.

While the media’s bias helped Walz advance his career, this scandal will be a drag on the Democrat ticket. This isn’t the end of it either. More evidence of Walz overstating his service record to help himself politically keeps coming out. Americans don’t agree on much, but stolen valor remains deeply unpopular.

Also, Walz signed a bill requiring schools to put tampons and pads in boys’ restrooms. Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik was one of many who dubbed him “Tampon Tim.” A pithy encapsulation of what the left’s transgender madness leads to.

It’s significantly less funny to think about Harris and Walz running the country. Look at the past four years. But for now, enjoy the unintentional comedy provided by Kamala’s campaign.

