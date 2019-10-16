VICTOR JOECKS: Transgender ideology is so extreme it makes Hillary Clinton ‘uneasy’

Stop the presses. Hillary Clinton is now the voice of reason in the Democrat Party.

The transgender movement is so nonsensical that it makes even Hillary Clinton uncomfortable.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton recently did an interview with The Sunday Times. Reporter Decca Aitkenhead asked them if a person with a penis and a beard could be a woman.

Chelsea responded to Aitkenhead’s question with an enthusiastic “Yes.” According to Aitkenhead, Hillary looked “uneasy.”

“Errr. I’m just learning about this,” Hillary said. “It’s a very big generational discussion because this is not something I grew up with or ever saw. It’s going to take a lot more time and effort to understand what it means to be defining yourself differently.”

Stop the presses. Hillary is now the voice of reason in the Democratic Party.

There’s a reason Hillary didn’t grow up with this idea. It’s insane. As few as 10 years ago, the answer to Aitkenhead’s question would have been, “No, of course not.” That’s because there are obvious physical differences between men and women. If men and women didn’t have these differences, there would be no need to talk about biological sex or gender. The concept wouldn’t exist.

Imagine if someone 5 feet 6 inches tall demanded that society treat him as if he were 7 feet tall. Then every time he played basketball, he would insist that the shots he could have stopped as a 7-footer count as blocks.

You would laugh if you thought he was joking. If you thought he was serious, you would help him find counseling.

But in the modern Democratic Party, scientific realities are no match to an individual’s personal feelings. If a man feels he is a woman, then society must treat him as such.

To her credit, Aitkenhead explored where this idea leads. She said that some feminists object to it because it means that a “lesbian who doesn’t want to sleep with someone who has a penis is transphobic.”

Hillary nodded in agreement, while Chelsea glared at her. Hillary also said that many woman around her age are uncomfortable with sharing a bathroom with a biological male.

Chelsea believes kids should be able to choose to play on either the boys or girls sports team. Hillary isn’t so sure.

“I think you’ve got to be sensitive to how difficult this is,” Hillary says. “There are women who’d say (to a transgender woman), ‘You know what, you’ve never had the kind of life experiences that I’ve had. So I respect who you are, but don’t tell me you’re the same as me.’ I hear that conversation all the time.”

Hillary is making a good point. Feminism used to be about female empowerment. Feminists argued that woman provided a unique perspective that society needed to hear and consider. Now the transgender movement insists that men can be women. No wonder old-school feminists, such as Hillary, are concerned.

Hillary is correct to be skeptical. The transgender movement is a war on women.

